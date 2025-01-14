Steelers' Mike Tomlin Responds to Trade Rumors
During his end-of-season press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin put an end to any speculation regarding his availability in a trade during the current NFL hiring cycle when asked for his message to any potential suitors.
"I have no message," Tomlin said. "Save your time."
The ship for Tomlin's potential exit from Pittsburgh had already sailed, though his comments should serve as the final point on the topic.
ESPN's Adam Schefter had previously reported that teams with head coach vacancies were digging around and quietly considering acquiring Tomlin, though the realization that he has a no-trade clause in his contract more or less put an end to that hypothetical scenario.
Furthermore, a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac that stated Tomlin would return to the Steelers in 2025 made it clear that he wasn't going anywhere in the near future.
The Steelers' abysmal finish to the season, headlined by a five-game losing streak and Wild Card round loss to their AFC North rivals in the Baltimore Ravens, will seemingly induce change in the organization, even if Tomlin is in no danger of losing his job.
Despite reaching the postseason four of the last five years, the franchise's current way of going about their business has resulted in little success.
Tomlin acknowledged that fact, though also stated that he doesn't feel as though the organization is "stuck". He also noted that change is a part of the business and that it will be widespread for Pittsburgh over the coming weeks.
"I imagine there's going to be some things that change around here on a lot of levels," Tomlin said.
Patience is wearing thin for the Steelers, and Tomlin realizes that there isn't a ton of time left for him to steer things in the right direction.
