George Pickens Sends Message to Steelers Fans Before Offseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the offseason with plenty of questions and a lot of growing concerns. After their loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round, frustrations were high and players were obviously upset. But many were hopeful that next year is different, and as they said their goodbyes, some wanted to make sure their appreciation for the fanbase was known.
One of those players was wide receiver George Pickens, who sent a message to fans on Instagram, thanking them for the season.
"Love yall boys/girls steelers nation," Pickens wrote. "We'll be back!! Much love."
There are questions surrounding Pickens this offseason as well. The team's leading receiver showcased his ability to be a star and a true WR1 in the NFL this year, but entering the final year of his rookie contract, it's unknown what the future holds.
Pickens could be a candidate to be traded this spring as the Steelers look to regroup following their fifth-straight playoff loss. Looking at a pretty big contract with his next deal, the team may move on from the star wideout in hopes of adding compensation for the NFL Draft.
If not, Pickens will return as the team's biggest weapon once again in 2025. And as the offense looks to find success after a bad showing in 2024, he may have a new running mate at wide receiver as well as a new quarterback throwing him the ball.
