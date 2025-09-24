Steelers' Mike Tomlin Throws Shade at Colts QB
While discussing the team's upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, who will be starting their backup quarterback in Carson Wentz, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin likened the situation to what his defense experienced last season against the Indianapolis Colts.
In doing so, however, Tomlin threw shade at former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, who left during the first quarter of that game with a hip injury before veteran Joe Flacco entered and led the Colts to a 27-24 win over Pittsburgh.
"We were in a similar situation a year ago when we were playing in Indianapolis man," Tomlin said. "I commented to the guys, you know, 'Keep [Anthony] Richardson upright. Don't put Flacco in the game.' You know, Flacco ended up in the game. I think that's often times some of the things that you can run into when you run into a veteran guy. At least from a short-term perspective."
Richardson was still largely inexperienced at that time, as he was making just his eighth career start vs. the Steelers, which Tomlin seemingly believed he could use to his advantage before Flacco was called upon.
The oft-injured 23-year-old lost the starting job to Daniel Jones this summer, and the latter has led Indianapolis to a 3-0 record while ranking third in the league with 816 passing yards.
Richardson has all the physical traits necessary to play at a high level in the NFL, though he's had trouble staying on the field while simultaneously attempting to put all the pieces together.
There are advantages that come with veteran signal callers taking over an offense from a younger quarterback, which Tomlin pointed out both in the case of Flacco and Wentz, the latter of whom is now under center for Minnesota after 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy sustained an ankle sprain in Week 2.
"He's a grizzly veteran," Tomlin said. "Often times, particularly when you have a young, inexperienced quarterback, there's some big-time benefits of playing with a vet backup. The veteran guy oftentimes does the intangible components of the job very well. ... They oftentimes are able to carry more schematic responsibility and so forth at the line of scrimmage."
In his first start with the Vikings in Week 1, Wentz completed 14 of his 20 attempts for 173 yards and two touchdowns as the team cruised to a 48-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, who are currently without their own No. 1 quarterback in Joe Burrow.
A former Pro Bowler and MVP candidate during the early stages of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz has started a total of 95 games throughout his 10 years in the league and is more than capable of leading Minnesota to victory in any given week.
Though he's not their starter, the Steelers and Tomlin understand the challenges that come with facing an experienced veteran like him.
