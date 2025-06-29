All Steelers

Steelers Superstar's Brother Headed to SEC School

The Pittsburgh Steelers star will watch his brother go to his biggest college rival.

Noah Strackbein

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick spent his college playing days at the University of Alabama. As a member of the Crimson Tide, Fitzpatrick become a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft and eventually a three-time All-Pro.

Now, his brother is beginning that journey. Minkah's brother, Justice Fitzpatrick, is headed to the SEC but to Alabama's rival. The defensive back is headed to Georgia instead, joining Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

"Coach Smart coached my brother at Alabama, so we know him really well," Fitzpatrick told On3. "I know him well, my family knows him well and we have a great relationship. I have gotten to know the coaches at Georgia well, I have worked with them at camp and I feel like Georgia checks off most of my boxes."

(Justice) Fitzpatrick is a 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He had offers from Texas, USC, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, and of course, Alabama.

As he joins the same conference his brother played in, Fitzpatrick will be looking to continue the family name and become the next great brother duo in the NFL. And we all know that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin loves a good family reunion in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform. From the moment Fitzpatrick steps on campus, it's hard to imagine the Steelers aren't watching.

Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

