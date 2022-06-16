PITTSBURGH -- Minkah Fitzpatrick is now the highest paid safety in NFL history after signing his four-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The two-time All-Pro inked a roughly $73 million deal with $36 million in guaranteed money. Speaking for the first time after the new deal, Fitzpatrick was full of smiles, thanking everyone from the Rooney family to his loved ones for their part in his journey.

"It's a blessing, man," Fitzpatrick said. "It's something that you work for for a long time. I remember when I was 15 and I was telling my father when we were working together that I was going to be at this position that I am. Being here is surreal. It's awesome. I'm happy that we've got it done in the timing that we got it done. I'm very fortunate to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for the long run."

Fitzpatrick found his NFL success in Pittsburgh, earning two Pro Bowls and two All-Pros since his arrival in 2019. The Steelers traded a first-round pick with the Miami Dolphins and have seen the move pay dividends ever since.

"The thing I appreciate the most about this organization is the commitment to winning," Fitzpatrick said. "Me coming here was a commitment to winning. It could've been a season where we lost our legendary Hall of Fame quarterback. It could've been a season where they tanked, where they called it quits, but they went out and they acquired me, they acquired a few other guys and said we're going to do what we've got to do to win game. If we've got to win on defense, we've got to win on defense. It obviously wasn't a perfect season, but it was a season that was dedicated towards winning, even though it wasn't prime circumstances for winning."

The new contract hasn't hit him mentally, yet. Fitzpatrick signed only 24 hours ago and has the next five weeks to enjoy the news with his loved ones before training camp.

When he gets the opportunity to see the react from his family, that's when it'll all hit.

"I haven't been super emotional like I thought I would," Fitzpatrick said. "I haven't seen my family yet, they're down in Florida, but I think once I see my family and my mom gets to crying, then it might get a little emotional."

The Steelers report for training camp on July 26. Fitzpatrick did not participate in team drills during mini camp but will be a full participate in Latrobe, as the league's richest safety.

