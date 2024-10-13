Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Injured vs. Raiders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got dealt a massive blow and a scary moment when All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick remained down on the field, hurt during Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Fitzpatrick tackled Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant during the second quarter of the game and came up holding his shoulder. He then went back down onto the field on the Raiders sideline as trainers surrounded him.
He was then escorted the Pittsburgh's sideline and taken to the blue medical tent for further evulation.
Without Fitzpatrick, the Steelers are thin at safety. They came into the game without Damontae Kazee, who's out with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 5. Therefore, Terrell Edmunds entered the game with Miles Killebrew as the last remaining backup behind Edmunds and DeShon Elliott.
There are few players on the Steelers roster they will suffer more from losing than Fitzpatrick. The superstar safety remains one of the best in the NFL and a key piece to Pittsburgh's defense. This season, he's accumulated 35 tackles in five games. He had two tackles before his departure.
This is developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates on Fitzpatrick's injury as more information becomes available.
