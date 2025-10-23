Steelers Get Much-Needed News on Zach Frazier Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers received an encouraging bit of injury news as the team makes their final preparations for a matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Entering the game with a 4-2 record, but coming off a disappointing loss, the Steelers are trying to make a statement with a win against one of the top teams in the NFC.
After a brief scare, the Steelers received assurance that they’d have a key offensive lineman available. Starting center Zach Frazier is currently battling a calf injury, but according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor and The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Frazier deemed himself ready to go against the Packers. He also shared that the calf injury that has limited him in practice this week occurred during the second drive against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.
Anchor in the Middle
The update from Frazier is the best news possible for the Steelers after he missed practice recently. In just his second year in the NFL, he’s quickly become an anchor in the middle of the team’s offensive line and one of the best centers in the entire league. The second-round pick out of West Virginia University in 2024 is easily the most crucial piece of the offensive line and protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Improving Quickly
The absence of Frazier would have also stunted the growth of the offensive line in Pittsburgh. The group entered the season a huge question mark for the organization, but as they reach the halfway point of the schedule, they’ve become a position of strength. They haven’t allowed a sack in two consecutive contests and they’ve given Rodgers plenty more time and space to make plays when needed.
A huge reason for that was the play of Frazier in the middle. He and Rodgers have a strong connection and communication ability, and they are able to check into different coverages and alerts with ease. That smoothness when it comes to how the offense operates gives them just the slightest of advantages that has helped pay off.
Next Man Up
If Frazier does not continue on this positive trajectory, the Steelers have a backup they believe in. Veteran Ryan McCollum has run with the first-team offense in Frazier’s place, and should he be unavailable the Steelers have no issue turning things over to the 27-year-old Texas A&M product. He has yet to start an NFL game, making the matchup against the Packers a brutal, yet exciting potential first start.
