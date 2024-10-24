Steelers RB To Be Top Upcoming Free Agent
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has finally broken out, becoming a force once again this season.
With 208 yards and two rushing touchdowns across the last two games, Harris, along with his teammate and fellow running back Jaylen Warren, have become a terrifying tandem for run defenses across the league.
Now, Harris has caught the eye of former All-Pro NFL running back and current NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew.
In Jones-Drew's list of best free agents for the upcoming season he has listed Harris as one of the top running back options in the coming offseason. With the team not selecting his fifth-year option, it is quite possible Harris will hit the open market. Jones-Drew points the option out as well as Harris' accolades in his writeup for NFL.com.
"Harris might not be flashy, but he's productive every single year. He rushed for at least 1,000 yards and seven TDs in each of his first three seasons, and is on pace to reach 1,000 yards again this season," Jones-Drew wrote. "He's a hard-nosed runner who wears defenses down. Pittsburgh didn't pick up Harris' fifth-year option, which is why he's due to hit the market in 2025 instead of 2026. Having a durable back like Najee Harris would be a good thing for most offenses."
Harris' 478 yards on the season with 7 games played makes it quite likely that he will eclipse the 1,000 yard mark again, especially if he keeps up with the pace he has set in the last two games. He will have to work on getting into the end zone, however, if he is to reach the seven touchdown mark. At this point in the season, Harris' only touchdowns have come in the last two games, with one in each.
