Primanti Bros Releases Epic Russell Wilson Sandwich
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has earned one of the highest honors any athlete can achieve: his own sandwich named after him.
Pittsburgh-based establishment Primanti Bros. announced the arrival of the "DangeRuss" on Tuesday afternoon, which has become a featured item on their menu. It contains pepperoni, salami, ham and bacon that's served "Pittsburgh-Style" with provolone cheese, fries, slaw and tomato to top it off.
The chain also stated that $1 of each sandwich sold will be donated to the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, a cause Wilson has closely involved himself with since arriving to the Steelers.
Wilson is coming off a momentous performance in the Steelers' 37-15 win over the New York Jets in Week 7. In his first taste of game action since the preseason finale on Aug. 24, he went 16-of-29 through the air for 264 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions while also contributing a rushing touchdown.
The 35-year-old didn't exactly endear himself to fans early on in the contest though, as he completed just two of his first eight attempts while the offense punted on four of its first six drives.
A four-play, 54-yard touchdown-scoring series to end the first half, which was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown throw from Wilson to George Pickens, would go on to set things in motion for the rest of the night, however.
The Steelers put up points on all four of their second-half possessions while the defense stifled Aaron Rodgers and company en route to outscoring the Jets 24-0 over the final 30 minutes of the game.
Wilson exceeded expectations in his debut for Pittsburgh and quieted any doubters along the way, at least for the time being. While there's still plenty for him and the rest of the team to prove down the stretch in the regular season, it's hard not to dream about the heights the Steelers could reach if they maintain the standard they set versus New York.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!