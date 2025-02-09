Steelers Named Landing Spot for Deebo Samuel
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got the same news everyone else did as the San Francisco 49ers told wide receiver Deebo Samuel he can explore a trade in the offseason. And immediately, the black and gold were named a top landing spot for the Pro Bowler.
Samuel was told by the organization that he and his agent could explore a trade. The 29 year old played 15 games this past season, recording 670 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. For the first time in his career, he's now set to head elsewhere.
"It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle [Shanahan] because of the relationship that we have," Samuel told ESPN. "But I have to do what's best. I'm more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it's best that we find another team."
The Steelers were a team to watch for Brandon Aiyuk last offseason, and at times, reportedly considered Samuel instead. Now, with the wideout on the market, they're being listed as a top contender.
"Head coach Kyle Shanahan utilized Samuel's all-around talents to create one of the NFL's most dynamic players in his first five seasons from 2019 to 2023. Samuel is the only player since the Super Bowl era (since 1966) with 4,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards rushing in his first five seasons. He also led all wide receivers in yards after catch per reception in four consecutive seasons from 2020 to 2023, the longest streak in the last 30 seasons. As a result, Samuel leads NFL wide receivers in yards after catch (3,084) and yards after catch per reception average (9.2) since he entered the NFL as a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Samuel's 20 career rushing touchdowns are also the most in NFL history by a wide receiver," CBS Sports' Garrett Podell writes.
The Steelers are aware that they need wide receiver help this offseason, and just like Cooper Kupp, who has emerged as a trade candidate, they will likely at least consider Samuel as an option. However, what it will cost, and his $15.8 million cap hit will be significant factors in how far that thought goes.
