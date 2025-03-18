Steelers Have New Favorite in Latest Mock Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers' association with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart continues to strengthen by the day.
In his latest mock draft for NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah had Pittsburgh selecting Dart with its first-round pick at No. 21 as the third signal caller off the board behind Miami's Cam Ward (No. 1) and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders (No. 3).
"The Steelers’ plan at quarterback is not completely clear at the moment," Jeremiah wrote. "Even if they were to land 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, they would still need a long-term option at the position, so they take another swing here with Dart."
While Dart is an exciting prospect whose stock has seemingly risen following the NFL Scouting Combine, all of the focus at the quarterback position for Pittsburgh is centered around Rodgers at the moment.
Should the four-time MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Famer decide to sign with the Steelers, Dart would become less of an option for the team in the first round, especially since they already inked Mason Rudolph to a two-year deal worth $8 million.
It's entirely possible that Pittsburgh would still target a signal caller in the later rounds that could slot in behind Rodgers and Rudolph on the depth chart, but its roster has too many needs that can't be ignored in favor of taking Dart on Day 1 in that scenario.
If Rodgers heads elsewhere or is still lingering on the open market by the time the draft rolls around, however, then Dart would suddenly become a more logical and appealing option for the Steelers.
The 21-year-old met with the team at the combine and has been linked to them regularly in recent weeks.
As a senior in 2024, Dart threw for 4,279 yards with a completion rate of 69.3%, both of which led the SEC, while also logging 29 touchdowns and six interceptions as the Rebels went 10-3.
While Pittsburgh feels more likely to take a defensive tackle, cornerback or perhaps even a running back with its first pick, Dart will still loom large within that discussion for as long as Rodgers remains unsigned.
