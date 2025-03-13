Steelers Sign Former QB Mason Rudolph
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back an old friend, signing former starting quarterback Mason Rudolph, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
The deal is a two-year deal, according to the reports.
Rudolph, 29, was the Steelers' third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He went on to start 13 games for Pittsburgh, finishing his time with a 8-4-1 record. In his final season, he replaced an injured Kenny Pickett, overstepping Mitch Trubisky and helping carry the team into the postseason.
Last offseason, Rudolph signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, joining the team as Will Levis' backup. He ended up starting five games, going 1-4 and throwing nine touchdowns with nine interceptions.
Rudolph returns to Pittsburgh with an opportunity to start, as the Steelers still only have Skylar Thompson on their roster for 2025. The team remains in the mix for Aaron Rodgers, who would come to the roster as their QB1 for the upcoming season. However, if he chooses the New York Giants, the team could change course and bring in competition with Rudolph this summer.
That could include Russell Wilson, or another option either through the NFL Draft or free agency.
Throughout his career, Rudolph has thrown for 4,615 yards, 28 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
