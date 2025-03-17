Steelers Get Asking Price for Joe Milton
If the Pittsburgh Steelers miss out on Aaron Rodgers, they may be consigned to a myriad of secondary options at the quarterback position.
One of the utmost intriguing players among that bunch is Joe Milton III of the New England Patriots, who the team selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
He was inactive for the team's first 16 games of the year before making his debut in the Week 18 regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills.
With Drake Maye, who was questionable going into the contest, pulled after a single series, Milton's time to shine arrived.
The 25-year-old went 22-for-29 while throwing for 249 yards and a touchdown in addition to running for 16 yards and score.
New England proceeded to topple Buffalo by a score of 23-16, pushing its first-round selection back to No. 4 overall while drumming up plenty of hype for Milton.
With a potential franchise signal caller already in place and a new regime in town, the expectation has been that the Patriots would entertain trade offers for Milton this offseason.
Though there's been little traction on that front, Tony Grossi of 850 Cleveland and TheLandOnDemand.com revealed what New England's asking price is at the moment.
"Sources closer to the situation than me expect the asking price of the Patriots to be a third-round pick," Grossi wrote.
A third-rounder is rather hefty for a quarterback who's played in one game at the NFL level and was also wildly inconsistent throughout his collegiate career, but his tools are hard to ignore.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, Milton's athleticism and rocket of an arm make him an enticing prospect who invokes shades of Josh Allen, even if he's super far off from playing at that level.
Milton's far from a polished passer, which is where all of the concerns surrounding him come from. If the Steelers feel they could help him iron out some of his issues, however, then it may be worth taking a swing on his upside.
