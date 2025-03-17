Scouting Report: Does Jaxson Dart Fit Steelers?
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback search continues.
Could Jaxson Dart be the answer?
While the bulk of the 2025 NFL Draft quarterback conversation has revolved around Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, there are others with franchise QB potential. Ohio State’s Will Howard is in that group. Quinn Ewers (Texas), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), and Kyle McCord (Syracuse) are, too.
However, it’s been Jaxson Dart often considered the first quarterback to follow Ward and Sanders as a selection in the back half of the first round or early in the second round among NFL Mock Drafts.
The Steelers are slotted at No. 21 on Day One of the draft next month. That’s why Dart’s name is becoming more closely connected to Pittsburgh. So, let’s take a look at what the Ole Miss passer has in store.
Scouting Report
Jaxson Dart emerged as a prominent quarterback at Ole Miss after playing a half-dozen games as a freshman at USC in 2021. It was his blend of athleticism, arm talent, and competitive spirit that caught attention nationally during his underclassman years.
Dart adapted quickly to Lane Kiffin’s high-octane scheme once he settled in at Ole Miss in 2022, gaining valuable experience against quality SEC defenses. His dynamic playstyle, his ability to extend plays, and his consistent improvement in the college ranks add up to a QB3 narrative in the upcoming draft.
The aforementioned improvement is proven in the completion percentages displayed in his career stats below
Stats:
- 2021: 117-189 (61.9%), 1,353 yds, 9 TD, 5 INT (6 games @ USC)
- 2022: 226-362 (62.4%), 2,974 yds, 20 TD, 11 INT (13 games @ Ole Miss)
- 2023: 223-358 (65.1%), 3,364 yds, 23 TD, 5 INT (13 games @ Ole Miss)
- 2024: 276-398 (69.3%), 4,279 yds, 29 TD, 6 INT (13 games @ Ole Miss)
- Career: 852-1,307 (65.2%), 11,970 yds, 81 TD, 27 INT (45 games)
Dart has more than above average athleticism at his position, capable of maneuvering in the pocket at a high level to evade pressure and create downfield opportunities.
His mobility is an asset in designed runs, when protection breaks down, and when Dart needs time to find an open target.
In terms of passing skills, his arm strength is impressive, enabling him to make all the necessary throws at the NFL level. He delivers with velocity, and his deep-ball skills are sharp, often showcasing good trajectory, distance, and accuracy when he has to muscle-up for a deep toss.
Throughout his career, Dart was applauded by his coaches for his competitive nature, a crucial piece of the puzzle at this position. It’s said that Dar is a natural leader who commands the huddle and his offense altogether.
The youngster is poised under pressure - and there was no shortage of it versus LSU, Georgia and the like - each season. He showed a willingness to take risks to advance each possession while keeping his touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio where it needed to be.
Pairing those traits - quality mobility and smart decision making when taking risks - Dart excels at making plays outside of the structure of the play. He often turns likely negatives into positives by keeping plays alive, being creative, and making bold but measured decisions with the football.
However, Dart's aggressive style sometimes leads to inconsistency and turnovers. This isn’t uncommon in young quarterbacks, and his steady improvement in completion percentage season to season suggests he’s progressing.
At times, Dart can get sloppy with his footwork and throwing mechanics. Yet, again, the coaching staff at Ole Miss often indicated steady improvement in these areas.
Collectively, Dart could be Pittsburgh’s first selection next month simply because he’s an athletic, strong-armed quarterback who makes relatively good decisions, and he has the ability to extend plays.
The leadership qualities serve as an important backdrop behind a promising skill set.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!