Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Watch: Jaxson Dart Interest Growing
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers watch continues as the entire NFL world has their eyes on a very patient situation. For Pittsburgh, they're waiting for a response. Meanwhile, it appears Rodgers has other interests, and those interests could lead to the Steelers moving to their next Plan B.
Rodgers reportedly wants to go to the Minnesota Vikings, who are actually considering signing him. With J.J. McCarthy on the roster, the Vikings are making a delicate decision, which might end up with Rodgers.
At the same time, the dollar amount for a Rodgers contract has increased. According to reports from The Athletic, the four-time NFL MVP is looking for a "Sam Darnold-like" deal, hopefully with Minnesota. The Steelers may be willing to negotiate with Rodgers, but they likely aren't going to give up that much money for a 41-year-old quarterback.
If things go south with Rodgers, the Steelers need to readjust. This time, they have Mason Rudolph to fall back on, but it's not guaranteed that he's the next best option. They could consider veterans like Jameis Winston or Joe Flacco, or they could head to the 2025 NFL Draft.
As the Rodgers saga becomes more and more murky, the belief that the Steelers could make a splash in the NFL Draft is growing. Who would be their first in the first-round? Well, Jaxson Dart appears to be the name to watch.
Things could change quickly for the Steelers, who are running out of options at quarterback. Which, somehow, has made things more interesting.
