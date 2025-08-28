Steelers Slammed for Will Howard Decision
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers named rookie quarterback Will Howard to the team’s initial 53-man roster, but it was nearly a formality. One day after the NFL’s mandated roster cut down deadline passed, the team placed the recent sixth-round pick on the Reserved/Injured List, ruling him out for at least the first four weeks of the regular season.
It’s a tough blow for the Steelers rookie. He was having an impressive first few months with the organization, but a fracture on his throwing hand knocked him out of the final weeks of training camp and preseason action. His absence opened the door for veteran Skylar Thompson to earn a roster spot, and even while Howard’s health is progressing nicely, his chance of being on the active roster in 2025 is thin.
Not everyone loves that this is the case. Many fans loved Howard’s initial weeks with the organization and envision him as the future starter in Pittsburgh. Others might not be as high on the 23-year-old QB, but they still see this course of action as detrimental to his development. Steelers insider and Pat McAfee Show correspondent Mark Kaboly recently shared his displeasure with the move on an episode of the Kaboly + Mack Podcast. Speaking with his co-host, Chris Mack, Kaboly discussed why he disagreed with the decision to place Howard on the Reserved/Injured List.
“I don’t agree with it whatsoever,” he said. “I think Will Howard needs to be fed as much as he can be. Even if it’s for four weeks, up to seven weeks, whatever it could be depending on when they start the clock, it’s a lost season.”
Kaboly may have a point. If this situation plays out like many anticipate, Howard might remain on the IR the entire season. If that happens, Kaboly’s description of a “lost season” for the rookie QB would be apt.
There is also the possibility that Howard re-joins the active roster in a few weeks. Yes, Skylar Thompson had an incredible training camp and preseason, and his spot on the 53-man roster is earned. However, if the team isn’t satisfied with their quarterback room after the first few weeks of the regular season, it will quickly open the door for Howard to be activated off the IR and back in uniform.
In the meantime, we are free to debate whether or not this is a smart move for the Steelers to make. While he remains on the Reserved/Injured List, he can still participate in team activities and be around the facilities for the season. It will be up to Howard to make the most of those moments as he waits for his next opportunity to make an impact at the NFL level.
