Steelers Should Sign Former Ravens Star DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need a third safety. After Damontae Kazee's contract expired, the team held an opening for a backup behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott. That opening has yet to be filled, but a former Baltimore Ravens playmaker could be a name to watch.
In 2022, the Ravens inked Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million contract, making him the highest-paid safety the team's ever had. Three years later, he's back on the market after being released by Baltimore following a downfall year.
Williams was benched by the Ravens during the 2024 season for Ar'Darius Washington. At the time, Williams was being blamed as one of the biggest reasons for the Ravens' poor pass defense, and according to Pro Football Reference, the veteran allowed a 148.4 pass rating when being targets this past season, the highest of his career by a significant margin.
But at 28-years-old, it's hard to imagine Williams' time in the NFL is over. The former second-round pick has tallied 20 interceptions, with last year being his first without an INT. He's now being named one of the best available free agents left on the market, and maybe the Steelers should go after him.
"Crazy as it seems, Williams is still only 28 years old," CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr wrote. "Last season was a disaster, as he failed to record an interception and allowed a 115.6 passer rating when targeted as the primary defender in coverage in 11 games. Teams could get a good player in Williams with the right scheme. Williams did allow just a 52.0 passer rating in coverage over his first six seasons.
Maybe it was simply the defense. Players see this happen constantly. Ask the Steelers, who have had many players on both sides of the ball leave Pittsburgh and find better success elsewhere.
Williams is easily worth taking a risk on. He's young, has a resume that excites you and wouldn't be counted on to fill a gapping need for the Steelers. Instead, he can get his feet back under him with a successful season, playing behind Fitzpatrick and Elliott in a role the Steelers rely heavily on within their defense.
He'd get plenty of playing time, which should satisfy his side of things. And wouldn't cost much after coming off a down year, which would make the Steelers' side easy.
Williams makes plenty of sense for the Steelers. So much so, that they shouldn't wait too long to negotiate a deal.
