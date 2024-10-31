Steelers Odds of Keeping Star RB Very Slim
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are leaning on their Pro Bowl running back to lead the offense, and over the last three games, he's done everything they could've asked for. With three 100-yard games in a row, everyone is asking why the team decided not to pick up Harris's fifth-year option this offseason, and whether or not they'll be able to keep him around next season.
Well, things aren't looking good for them. Coming into the year, there was two outlooks on the situation - either Harris didn't fit Arthur Smith's offense and the Steelers moved on, or Harris looked so good that he ran his price too high for Pittsburgh to pay.
Right now, it looks like Harris is set to receive a nice paycheck during the offseason, but chances are it won't be from the Steelers.
Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers insider and the Pat McAfee Show corespondent, Mark Kaboly, gave Pittsburgh a less than 10 percent chance of keeping Harris next season. At most, he gives them a seven percent chance of inking the running back to a new deal.
"I just don't think they'd be interested enough," Kaboly said. "And there's a two-way street. Is he interested enough to come back after not getting the kind of money or not picking up his option either? He's earned every right in the world to go out there and see what free agency offers him. And if he gets anything like the offseason this year, it's gonna be a decent amount of money."
The Steelers will likely look at the NFL Draft for another running back option, and could choose to keep Jaylen Warren as well. Cordarrelle Patterson is signed to a three-year deal, making him an option next season to support whoever they acquire to play alongside him.
For now, they'll continue looking for Harris to drive the offense and produce exactly the way he's been. And with championship aspirations in their eyes, they'll lean on their former first-round pick to carry the load.
