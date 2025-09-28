All Steelers

Steelers Offense Suffers Major Blow Against Vikings

After popping up on the injury report late in the week, the Steelers will not have their starting running back available in Week 4 after all.

Jacob Punturi

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) reacts as he takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) reacts as he takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 Injury Report contained a few surprise additions late in the week. After going through the first few days of practice, running back Jaylen Warren and tight end Jonnu Smith were limited during the team's final practice in Pittsburgh before departing for Dublin, Ireland, where both were ruled questionable for the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

After showing up late on the Steelers' injured list, Warren is officially out against the Vikings.

It was a knee injury that landed Warren on the report. He's far from the only Steelers player to deal with early knee issues, however. Starting safety DeShon Elliott and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon both suffered MCL sprains to kick off the year and needed a few weeks each to recover and return to action. Unfortunately, this injury for Warren has proven to be severe enough to keep him out of this international matchup.

Football player in black unifor
Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks to elude Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

On the Edge of a Breakout

Warren was hoping to continue asserting himself as the top featured back in Pittsburgh and a legitimate threat as a starter in the NFL. Through three weeks, the Steelers' offense has been rather pedestrian. Aside from a 34-point explosion in Week 1, they've put up 17 and 21 points in the following two contests.

While the offense has sputtered at various points, Warren has been the lone bright spot. He's arguably the only piece of the offense showing consistent signs of breaking out. Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said so himself on multiple occasions. His game-breaking 65-yard catch and run in Week 2 was the biggest highlight, but there have been a few plays each game where Warren's vision and playmaking stand out.

Through three total games, he leads the team both in rushing and receiving yards. He's attempted 43 rushes so far, collecting 132 yards and a 3.07 average yards per rush behind a dismal offensive line. He's also hauled in 11 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.

With Warren not in the lineup, the Steelers will use a combination of Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon. Rookie tailback Kaleb Johnson, who rode the bench in Week 3 after a disastrous error in Week 2, could see more snaps as the positional depth chart shortens against the Vikings.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

Home/News