Steelers Offense Suffers Major Blow Against Vikings
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 Injury Report contained a few surprise additions late in the week. After going through the first few days of practice, running back Jaylen Warren and tight end Jonnu Smith were limited during the team's final practice in Pittsburgh before departing for Dublin, Ireland, where both were ruled questionable for the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
After showing up late on the Steelers' injured list, Warren is officially out against the Vikings.
It was a knee injury that landed Warren on the report. He's far from the only Steelers player to deal with early knee issues, however. Starting safety DeShon Elliott and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon both suffered MCL sprains to kick off the year and needed a few weeks each to recover and return to action. Unfortunately, this injury for Warren has proven to be severe enough to keep him out of this international matchup.
On the Edge of a Breakout
Warren was hoping to continue asserting himself as the top featured back in Pittsburgh and a legitimate threat as a starter in the NFL. Through three weeks, the Steelers' offense has been rather pedestrian. Aside from a 34-point explosion in Week 1, they've put up 17 and 21 points in the following two contests.
While the offense has sputtered at various points, Warren has been the lone bright spot. He's arguably the only piece of the offense showing consistent signs of breaking out. Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said so himself on multiple occasions. His game-breaking 65-yard catch and run in Week 2 was the biggest highlight, but there have been a few plays each game where Warren's vision and playmaking stand out.
Through three total games, he leads the team both in rushing and receiving yards. He's attempted 43 rushes so far, collecting 132 yards and a 3.07 average yards per rush behind a dismal offensive line. He's also hauled in 11 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.
With Warren not in the lineup, the Steelers will use a combination of Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon. Rookie tailback Kaleb Johnson, who rode the bench in Week 3 after a disastrous error in Week 2, could see more snaps as the positional depth chart shortens against the Vikings.
