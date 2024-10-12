Steelers Offense Gets Massive Boost Before Raiders Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting some much-needed help on offense with the return of running back Jaylen Warren, who will now head into game day against the Las Vegas Raiders without an injury tag. Team spokesperson, Burt Lauten, announced Warren has been upgraded from questionable and is set to play in Week 6.
Warren has missed the last two games due to a knee injury, and with Cordarrelle Patterson missing time with an ankle injury, the team turned to Aaron Shampklin and Jonathan Ward to help Najee Harris last week.
The Steelers rushing attack has struggled in recent weeks, mostly because of aggressive rush defenses and a beat-up offensive line. Now, with Warren back on the field, they'll get their change of pace runner back, working alongside Harris as the team's one-two punch.
The third-year running back has only touched the ball 15 times for 42 yards this season because of injuries. He started the year with a hamstring injury limiting his snap count. Then, he suffered the knee injury and was held out.
Warren has made it known throughout the week that he feels healthy and is ready to get back onto the field. Pittsburgh will likely rely on him in both the running and passing game, trying to add some explosive plays out of the backfield.
Pittsburgh's backfield will consist of Harris, Warren and Shampklin this week, but expect a heavy-dose of Justin Fields running as well as they try to attack an injured Las Vegas defense in Week 6.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!