Steelers Offense Gets Playmaker Back From Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally get one of their biggest offensive weapons back as Calvin Austin III is officially cleared from his shoulder injury and off the injury report heading into Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.
Austin suffered the injury during the Steelers game in Dublin, Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings and missed the following two games because of it. He returned to practice this week after what head coach Mike Tomlin described as "aggressive rehabbing" and was able to fully participate in each day of drills with the team.
Now, as the team heads into Sunday Night Football against the Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will get another weapon in the receiving game.
Austin's Impact on Steelers Offense
This season, Austin has worked as the team's WR2 behind DK Metcalf, catching 10 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. After scoring the season opener against the New York Jets, he caught a game-winning touchdown on the road in New England against the Patriots in Week 3.
With Austin back, the Steelers will have their complete set of starting receiving options. He, Metcalf, Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward have seen a majority of the targets from Rodgers this season, with Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek working behind them.
Scotty Miller will miss the game due to a finger injury, meaning Pittsburgh will use Wilson, Skowronek and Ke'Shawn Williams at the bottom of their depth chart. Miller wasn't a big part of the offense, even with Austin's absence the last two games.
Williams was called up from the practice squad while Austin was out and started manning punt return duties for the Steelers. With Austin's return, it'll be interesting to see how the Steelers utilize their two return specialists, and if they limit Austin during special teams to try and keep him healthy during the early games of his return.
Steelers WR Room Growing?
The Steelers are expected to add at the trade deadline, bringing in another wide receiver. So far, they've been linked to the Tennessee Titans for Calvin Ridley, the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle and the Las Vegas Raiders for Jakobi Meyers.
They have an immediate need at the position, even with Austin back. They've only really utilized two wideouts this season and could add a third for Rodgers and offense before the back half of the season. A move that won't impact Austin, but could impact the rest of the depth chart.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!