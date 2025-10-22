Steelers O-Line Suffers Blow Before Packers Game
As the Pittsburgh Steelers head into a Week 8 primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers, there's some questions about the availability of their starting center.
Zach Frazier Limited at Practice
In a surprising development, Zach Frazier was limited at practice and listed on the first injury report of the week with a calf injury.
This is the first time all season that the 24-year-old was listed on the injury report, and it comes after he played all 57 of the Steelers' offensive snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.
Frazier's Prior Injury History
Frazier suffered a broken leg in the final regular season game of his collegiate career at West Virginia in a matchup against Baylor on November 25, 2023, though he recovered in time to participate in position drills and the bench press at the NFL Combine during the following spring.
As a rookie last season, Frazier sprained his ankle in a Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders and would go on to miss the following two contests before returning in Week 10 vs. the Washington Commanders.
Potential Impact of Frazier's Injury
Pittsburgh's offensive line as a whole had remained healthy across its first six games, with all five starters remaining in the lineup the entire way through.
Though there's still a ways to go before Frazier's game status for Week 8 is determined, the Steelers are pretty well-positioned to replace him should he ultimately be ruled out.
At the moment, Ryan McCollum is listed as Pittsburgh's second-string center behind Frazier on the team's depth chart.
McCollum took three snaps at the position in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, per Pro Football Focus, but that's the extent of his experience working with Aaron Rodgers in any official capacity up to this point considering Frazier has been available the entire way through.
The 27-year-old filled Frazier's role when he went down last year and started the two games he missed, logging a total of 152 snaps at center during that span. McCollum also previously recorded 100 snaps there as a rookie with the Detroit Lions in 2021.
The Steelers don't have anyone else on their active roster with NFL experience as a center, and neither of the two offensive linemen on their practice squad in Dylan Cook and Steven Jones are options there either, meaning McCollum would be the only true replacement for Frazier at the moment if he were to miss this week's game.
