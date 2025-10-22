All Steelers

Steelers, Saints Trade Speculation Makes Too Much Sense

The Pittsburgh Steelers are probably going to make a move, and the New Orleans Saints feel like the ones they'll make it with.

Jacob Punturi

Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) during receiver drills during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) during receiver drills during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are seemingly on a collision course with the New Orleans Saints. No, not in the Super Bowl or in a meaningful game in 2025. But the two teams remain intertwined and linked as the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline approaches.

The Steelers and Saints will be rumored trade partners until New Orleans moves on from their top wideouts in other deals or the deadline passes. In the meantime, two wide receivers from the Saints remain on top of the team’s wish list to round out their offense and the likelihood of the two organizations swinging a deal is increasing by the day.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates after a play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Perfect Trade Partners

The top two names that are realistic candidates to be moved both play in New Orleans. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are two highly coveted pass-catchers. The market and interest is only growing for both as the deadline nears.

Shaheed is a player that’s been on the Steelers’ radar for months. We brought his name up long ago on the All Steelers Talk podcast as a potential target for the team. The combination of his size (6’0) and speed make him a threat in the passing game as well as on special teams. He has plenty of experience returning kicks and punts, giving him even more opportunity to impact the game with the ball in his hands.

Olave has been a dream target for the Steelers for some time. The former top draft pick has immense talent, but injuries have held him back and sidelined him throughout the early parts of his career. Still, he’s a strong and impressive route-runner who can make contested catches with ease and possesses explosive athleticism. With New Orleans looking like they are entering another rebuilding phase, both receivers could net quality assets in return.

Football player runs with the bal
Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs with the ball after making a catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Weapons for Rodgers

Making things even more interesting is a recent report from Ian Rapoport that described the type of receiver the Steelers are seeking to acquire.

"The Steelers are, once again, in the market for a receiver, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "Their offense has thrived by featuring multiple tight ends, but the addition of a speed threat to pair with DK Metcalf would help Aaron Rodgers and the offense."

The speed element is key. That is also a quality both Olave and Shaheed possess. Shaheed is the faster of the two, but both certainly fit the description.

Either way, they both would provide an upgrade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He’s impressed with a slew of tight ends and one star wide receiver, but having another proven weapon would send this offense over the top and into legitimate contender status.

