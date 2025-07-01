Steelers Are Officially All In
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially Super Bowl hunting. After trading All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Miami Dolphins, the black and gold have officially made it known all options are on the table, and they aren't doing things in typical Steeler fashion.
The Steelers have made their second big trade this offseason, sending Fitzpatrick back to Miami in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith. And with it, they've officially crossed the line from "trying to contend" to "all-in."
Aaron Rodgers is their quarterback, though, so they should be. They didn't wait around for three months because they were hoping to go 9-8. No, the Steelers believe they can be true contenders this season, and they're putting all the eggs in one basketball for 2025.
They want to win.
They are well aware of the noise from the fanbase about their lack of success after the regular season, and just like the rest of the city, they want a championship. So, they moved on from anything they could to acquire other pieces. DK Metcalf allowed them to move on from George Pickens. And Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith give them two players for the price of one as they look to fill their remaining holes.
Chance are they aren't done. The Steelers could certainly use another wide receiver, and waiting to see if Roman Wilson is the answer doesn't seem to be quick enough. At the pace Pittsburgh is going, anything can happen at any moment.
And obviously, there's signing T.J. Watt to an extension. That's most likely going to happen, and it's a bit surprising that it hasn't already. But they're not going all-in without their best player.
This team wants to snap their playoff wins drought. They want to compete for a Super Bowl. And they're done hoping their traditional ways are going to come back around.
The Steelers are ready to win today. And there's no telling what they'll do next to prove it.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!