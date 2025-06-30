Former Steelers Defender Dies at 53
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Oliver Gibson has passed away at the age of 53.
Gibson played four seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a fourth-round pick by the black and gold in the 1995 NFL Draft and stayed with the team until 1999 when he left one AFC team for another, joining Pittsburgh's rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.
He remained with the Bengals until 2003, and finished his career in 2004 after short stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills.
Following his death, former coaches and teammate shared their thoughts for Gibson. Legendary Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz and former Bengals star Chad Johnson both sent their love to Gibson after his passing.
The Notre Dame product played in 60 games for the Steelers, collecting 5.5 sacks over the course of four seasons. While primarily a backup in Pittsburgh, Gibson became a feature player for the Bengals in Cincinnati. In five years, he played in 73 games and started 57, collecting 201 tackles and 12 sacks.
After the NFL, Gibson took on coaching in his hometown of Romeoville, Illinois, at his alma mater, Romeoville High School. Alongside being the head coach for the football team, he was the assistant coach for the basketball team.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!