Steelers Open Return Window for Veteran OT
A Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman is trending in the right direction as it pertains to his injury recovery ahead of the playoffs.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Steelers announced that Calvin Anderson returned to practice while remaining on the reserve/injured list.
Anderson landed on IR ahead of the team's Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a groin injury, which opened up a roster spot for defensive tackle Montravius Adams Jr.
Pittsburgh signed Anderson off of the New England Patriots' practice squad in September amidst a series of injuries along the offensive line.
He appeared in four regular season contests as a Steeler and logged a total of 12 snaps over that stretch, per Pro Football Focus.
Anderson is now in the middle of his 21-day practice window, meaning that he must be activated before that period of time runs out in order to be eligible to play.
That fact holds a bit of a different connotation during the postseason, however, as that window stretches to the AFC title game.
Nonetheless, Anderson's potential return could help soften the blow in some form if rookie Mason McCormick, who's started 14 contests this year at right guard, is unable to suit up after breaking his hand in Week 18 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
Anderson was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Patriots in 2019 and has appeared in 50 games (14 starts) across his career with New England, Pittsburgh and the Denver Broncos.
