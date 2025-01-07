Steelers Projected to Land Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions surrounding their offense, including what their plans are at running back next season. With Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren on the final year of their current deals, Pittsburgh heads into the offseason with just Cordarrelle Patterson under contract.
Bleacher Report's latest NFL mock draft has them fixing them problem. And in doing so, they land the top running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Selecting 22nd, Bleacher Report projects the Steelers use their first-round pick on Boise State star and Heisman finalist, Ashton Jeanty. The 21-year-old running back finished his college career with 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns, including 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns this past season.
Next, he's projected to join the Steelers.
"The Steelers brand is built on a tough ground-and-pound rushing attack complemented by a ferocious defense. While the game has changed over the years and Ben Roethlisberger's career redirected the franchise's trajectory, a back-to-basics approach will allow Pittsburgh to compete for years to come in an always competitive AFC North," Bleacher Report writes.
"Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is a work horse capable of being the offensive focal point."
If the Steelers choose to bring back Russell Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, they'll want a strong running back to support them. Jeanty remains the biggest name at the position in the NFL Draft, and could go as high as a top-10 pick, or fall to a team like Pittsburgh, who would be thrilled to add his talents late in the first round.
Drafting Jeanty likely means the end to Harris, but the team could bring back Warren as a compliment runner with Jeanty. It's unknown what their plans are for Patterson, who signed a three-year deal during the 2024 offseason.
