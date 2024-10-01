Cordarrelle Patterson Recruiting Davante Adams to Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of some offensive reinforcements. Justin Fields has been a pleasant surprise through four games, carrying the team to a 3-1 record. That's happened despite the team losing multiple offensive linemen for the season due to injury, forcing them to start multiple rookies and add a veteran via free agency. The team has also turned to their practice squad to fill the absence of running back Jaylen Warren as he is nagged by injuries.
Amidst all of the injury issues for the Steelers, the need for a wide receiver remains obvious. George Pickens has had some flashes of excellence through four weeks as the top pass-catcher, but there is still a glaring lack of playmakers on offense. As players are knocked out of the lineup, the speculation that the Steelers may be seeking an upgrade via the trade market grows.
Now, Las Vegas Raiders superstar Davante Adams is being connected to the Steelers and other NFL teams in trade chatter. The veteran hasn't had the easiest tenure with the Raiders and has been the subject of trade rumors basically since his arrival in Vegas. With his team off to a poor start and the relationship between Adams and the Raiders' front office growing sour, the time might be right for Pittsburgh to make a move.
At least that's what Steelers' RB and kick-returner Cordarrelle Patterson thinks. In fact, if you check his X account, Patterson believes that Adams wants to be in Pittsburgh.
Adams joined Kay Adams on ESPN's Up and Adams, making some comments regarding the recent speculation. After Adams' appearance made the rounds on social media, Patterson responded to a clip shared by NFL insider Ari Meirov with a simple conclusion: Adams wants to be a Steeler.
"Sounds like he wanna be a Steeler," Patterson tweeted.
Patterson may be reading a bit into Adams' comments on ESPN, but his idea is a great one for the Steelers. With their offense in search of answers, bringing in a superstar like him would be a huge boost as they try to continue staking their claim in the AFC North.
