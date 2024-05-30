Steelers WR Option Re-Signs With 49ers
PITTSBURGH -- Another wide receiver option has come off the table for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they get into their second week of Organized Team Activities.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings was being considered a candidate to join the Steelers, and help them fill the void left behind by the Diontae Johnson trade. Instead, Jennings will return to San Francisco on a two-year deal worth $15.4 million and leave the Steelers searching for a different pass-catcher.
Jennings has only accounted for 78 receptions, 963 yards and 7 touchdowns over three seasons, including 19 receptions during the 2023 season. But he came up with multiple clutch plays during the 49ers' Super Bowl run, becoming a reliable set of hands for Brock Purdy.
Outside of George Pickens, the Steelers' receivers room looks thin. They're counting on big things from 2024 draft pick Roman Wilson and 2023 pick Calvin Austin III. Outside of that, there's Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Scottie Miller and a smattering of options on reserve/futures contracts. But the Steelers have been pursuing a proven wide receiver and Jennings could have given them just that, but now Pittsburgh will have to look elsewhere.
