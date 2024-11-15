Steelers LB Patrick Queen Loses Bet to Teammates
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen is having a rough day at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. After LSU's loss to Alabama in Week 11 of the college football season, it appears Queen lost a bet and had to pay the price before practice.
Post on running back Najee Harris's Instagram story, Queen is dawned head-to-toe in Alabama gear that, chances are, wasn't his before the day started. The LSU alumni is feeling the 42-13 loss a little extra with a big-time reminder from his Crimson Tide teammates.
Chances are the bet was made by Harris, but his defensive mate could've easily jumped on board. With Minkah Fitzpatrick also being an Alabam alumn, the two could've jumped in on the bet and walked away feeling pretty good about a victory.
Now, somehow Pittsburgh's other LSU product didn't get in on the action as Harris's video features cornerback Donte Jackson, who doesn't appear to be repping any Alabama gear. For now, it appears he avoided adding to a tough loss.
With a heated matchup against the Baltimore Ravens ahead, the Steelers are bringing plenty of positive energy to their locker room. In the midst of a four-game winning streak, the vibes in the South Side seem good and this team seems to be having a lot of fun as they battle throughout the season.
Well, as much fun as an LSU player can have wearing Alabama clothes.
