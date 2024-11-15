All Steelers

Steelers LB Patrick Queen Loses Bet to Teammates

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker paid the price for a tough college loss.

Noah Strackbein

Jul 28, 2024; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2024; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen is having a rough day at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. After LSU's loss to Alabama in Week 11 of the college football season, it appears Queen lost a bet and had to pay the price before practice.

Post on running back Najee Harris's Instagram story, Queen is dawned head-to-toe in Alabama gear that, chances are, wasn't his before the day started. The LSU alumni is feeling the 42-13 loss a little extra with a big-time reminder from his Crimson Tide teammates.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen
Najee Harris's Instagram Page

Chances are the bet was made by Harris, but his defensive mate could've easily jumped on board. With Minkah Fitzpatrick also being an Alabam alumn, the two could've jumped in on the bet and walked away feeling pretty good about a victory.

Now, somehow Pittsburgh's other LSU product didn't get in on the action as Harris's video features cornerback Donte Jackson, who doesn't appear to be repping any Alabama gear. For now, it appears he avoided adding to a tough loss.

With a heated matchup against the Baltimore Ravens ahead, the Steelers are bringing plenty of positive energy to their locker room. In the midst of a four-game winning streak, the vibes in the South Side seem good and this team seems to be having a lot of fun as they battle throughout the season.

Well, as much fun as an LSU player can have wearing Alabama clothes.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News