Ravens' Roquan Smith Roasts Former Teammate Patrick Queen
In just three weeks, the dynamic of the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry has completely shifted.
Prior to their meeting in Week 16, the Steelers had won eight of nine games against the Ravens this decade, and all by one score at that. With just one more win, they'd unseat the Ravens as AFC North champions as well.
Of course, that didn't happen. The Ravens won that Week 16 game 34-17, which proved to be a turning point in the AFC North race that they would eventually win. Then, as fate would have it, the two rivals met again in the Wild Card Round on Saturday night, with Baltimore cruising to a 28-14 home victory. Just like that, the Ravens have completely taken back the power in this rivalry.
Best believe that fact is not lost on the players. After Saturday's game, Ravens All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith took a friendly jab at his former partner in crime in Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen.
"I think I remember my guy 'PQ' [Patrick Queen] saying ... I think the last time we played them, it was a hat and T-shirt [game], but I guess he's got the T-shirt he has on," Smith told reporters. "He'll be in Cabo or somewhere, but he's still my guy – much love."
Queen, who had 10 total tackles on Saturday, became a focal point in the rivalry when he not only left Baltimore for Pittsburgh last offseason, but repeatedly put his former team down to prop up his new one. While Ravens players still seem to get along with Queen, he's undoubtedly burned some brides with the front office and especially the fanbase due to his comments.
Even disregarding the personal aspect, the Steelers experienced quite the fall from grace late in the season, going from 10-3 and on the verge of a division title to flaming out in the Wild Card Round against their arch rivals. Now without a playoff win for eight years and running, Pittsburgh has some soul-searching to do this offseason.
Meanwhile, Baltimore has its sights set on a Super Bowl title, moving forward with a ton of confidence after trouncing its greatest foe.
