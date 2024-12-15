Steelers vs Eagles Game Draws Wager Between PA Officials
PITTSBURGH -- United States Senator John Fetterman and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker are putting their own wager on the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Eagles matchup. Just before Week 15's kickoff, the two officials placed a friendly wager on the game, with a chance to have bragging rights after this in-state showdown.
Posting a video on X, Senator Fetterman said he's betting Mayor Parker that if the Steelers win, she will need to wear a Steelers hat throughout the day and proclaim at City Hall that Sheetz is better than Wawa.
"We all know that there's a really really important game coming up this weekend," Fetterman said. "In this office, we already know that clearly, Steelers, they're gonna win. ... It's also very clear Sheetz [is better than] Wawa."
If the Eagles win, Fetterman will need to wear an Eagles hat all day and proclaim in the U.S. Senate that Waw is better than Sheetz.
Mayor Parker accepted the challenge, adding an extra twist if the Eagles win.
"When the win tomorrow, Senator Fetterman will wear an Eagles hat on Monday wherever he goes. And, I’ll suggest that he greet people in Washington with our signature Philly hello, “Go Birds!" she wrote.
"Plus, we have the future MVP, Pennsylvania’s own, [Saquon Barkley], on our side, so you know we’ll come out on top tomorrow."
The Pennsylvania showdown is set to be a big one, with both teams battling for their best seed in the postseason. The Steelers haven't won in Philadelphia since 1965, but with a chance to claim a victory in Week 15, they're only focused on the next game, not the last.
