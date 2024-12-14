Steelers vs. Eagles to Broadcast Across Most of Country
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the hottest teams in football, and either a win or tie this weekend would clinch a playoff spot for them. They can also clinch if the Miami Dolphins lose or tie against the Houston Texans while the Indianapolis Colts simultaneously lose or tie versus the Denver Broncos.
This week's game takes the Steelers to Philadelphia, where they will take on one of the best teams in the NFC in the Eagles. They have won nine straight games and boast an 11-2 record as the top team in the NFC East.
If you are planning on catching the game on television, you are in luck. The Steelers' game, although not a nationally broadcast game like Sunday Night Football, can be caught nearly nationwide.
As seen in the map above via 506 Sports, for the FOX late window broadcast, Pittsburgh can be watched nearly everywhere in the United States. With exceptions for the home areas of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers, almost the entire rest of the country will get the Steelers' contest.
One exception, however, is Eugene, Oregon. The city is home to the University of Oregon, and due to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert being a graduate of the school, they will get Los Angeles' game instead.
Interestingly enough, Baker Mayfield's alma mater in the University of Oklahoma, located in the town of Norman, will get the Steelers' game instead of his, showing that the black and gold's pull nationwide is quite significant.
At this point in the season, the Steelers' game against the Eagles certainly has more implications for the postseason, so it is not entirely surprising that they'd have more networks broadcasting it. That being said, nearly the whole country will get to watch the matchup, while fans of the Buccaneers and Chargers likely have to live in the general area of the teams to catch their teams this week.
