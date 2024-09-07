Steelers Place Rookie Defender on IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of roster moves leading into their Week 1 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
The team placed rookie sixth-round pick Logan Lee on the reserve/injured list and elevated wide receiver Ben Skowronek from the practice squad before kickoff on Sunday afternoon.
Lee was ruled out on Friday's injury report after missing recent practices with a calf injury. He was held out of Pittsburgh's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, foreshadowing his current status.
Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams and Isaiah Loudermilk will assume reserve duties at defensive end behind starters Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward.
Lee played in parts of four seasons for the Iowa Hawkeyes, appearing in 33 games from 2020 to 2023. He recorded a total of 158 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks over that period.
Lee will now be forced to miss the Steelers' next four games. Pittsburgh can designate players for return from IR eight times during the season, and could choose to do so with Lee depending on his recovery timeline.
Skowronek was signed to the Steelers' practice squad last week after he was cut by the Houston Texans. With just four active receivers after rookie Roman Wilson was ruled out with an ankle injury, he will provide valuable depth and help out on special teams.
Skowronek spent five collegiate seasons with Northwestern and Notre Dame before he was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He has put up 575 yards on 58 receptions during his three years in the league and was a part of Los Angeles' Super Bowl-winning team in 2021.
The Rams dealt Skowronek and a seventh-round pick to the Texans in May for a sixth-rounder. He was waived by Houston on Aug. 27 and joined the Steelers two days later.
