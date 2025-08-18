Steelers Preparing for Bad News on Injured Long Snapper
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to need a new long snapper after Christian Kuntz left their preseason matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a chest injury. The team has brought in four players for work outs, testing the free agent market for veterans who may need to spend time with the team.
Kuntz made a tackle against the Buccaneers and immediately got up holding his chest. He ran to the sideline, where he was meeted by trainers and brought to the blue medical tent. After coming out of the tent, Kuntz did not have pads or a helmet on, and was seen hunched over with several trainers surrounding him. Players like Chris Boswell, Corliss Waitman, Cameron Johnston, Miles Killebrew and Ben Skowronek all went up to check on him before he was taken down to the tunnel.
After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said he got some "good" news on Kuntz's injury, but that he did not know exactly what was happening or details on if he'd be required to miss time.
Well, according to the NFL Transaction List, the Steelers brought in long snappers Rick Lovato, Jake McQuaide, Taybor Pepper, and Patrick Scales for workouts following the injury.
Lovato, 32, was with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2024, winning two Super Bowls. He's also spent time with the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Washington throughout his career.
McQuaide, 37, is a two-time Pro Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 and 2017. He was with Los Angeles from 2011-2020 and has since spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins.
He was also a college teammate with Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward.
Pepper, 31, tried out with the Steelers during rookie mini camp but did not get signed before the summer. He's been with the San Francisco 49ers the last five seasons, and has also spent time with the Packers, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants and Dolphins.
Scales, 37, was with the Bears for the last ten seasons. He's also played for the Ravens, Dolphins, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Steelers utilized Logan Lee as their backup long snapper against the Buccaneers, and could continue to let the defensive tackle work the position while Kuntz is injured. As a player who is on the roster bubble, being able to fill the void may give him a spot while the team waits for their long snapper to return.
