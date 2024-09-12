Steelers Preparing to Start First-Round Rookie
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to make a change along the offensive line, moving first-round rookie Troy Fautanu to the starting right tackle spot. The rookie confirmed with Steelers OnSI that he began taking first-team reps during practice, and is hoping to get the starting job in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.
"Nothings really being said except for ‘be ready,'" Fautanu said, confirming he's been working at the spot throughout the week.
The change happened when starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. missed practice with an ankle injury. His absence moved second-year first-round pick Broderick Jones to the left side and bumped Fautanu to the starting right tackle role. With Moore back at practice, he's likely to resume the left tackle spot, but Fautanu is not moving from the first-team role.
Week 2 against the Broncos would be Fautanu's first NFL start, and he hopes it's the last.
"Nothings really set in stone until Sunday but you know… it’s an opportunity. I’m gonna go out and try to take advantage of it and never look back," Fautanu said.
He'll get some added help along the line, working next to James Daniels, who has stepped into a leadership role within Pittsburgh's o-line room.
"It’s great," Fautanu said about working next to Daniels. "He’s very communicative. Other than Zach [Frazier], he’s the other center."
If Moore and Fautanu do start in Week 2, it leaves Jones as the swing tackle for the Steelers. The first-round pick in 2023 stepped in as the starting right tackle halfway through his rookie season. The long-term plan was to move him to the left side and start Fautanu at the right, but with Moore playing well, it appears the team could be waiting to put him back in with the first-team.
The group has changed many times over the last several years, and it appears there's another one coming in Week 2, giving the team and the fans their first look at Fautanu as a starter.
