Steelers Provide Injury Update on Speedy WR
As training camp draws to a close, the Pittsburgh Steelers still don't have a ton of clarity on when wide receiver Calvin Austin III may come back from injury.
On Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin described Austin's status as day-to-day without providing a concrete timeline for his return.
"We'll see," Tomlin said. "At this point I'll describe it as day-to-day. I know he's working his way back to us and he had a good rehabilitation day today, but still at this point I'll describe it as day-to-day."
Austin, whose injury is still undisclosed, did not play in Pittsburgh's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.
His ailment was first described as day-to-day at the beginning of the month, and updates have been few and far between up to this point.
The 26-year-old is entering the final season of his rookie deal and will hit free agency next March, though it doesn't appear that his contract situation is the reason behind his recent lack of participation.
Austin was listed as a starter at receiver alongside DK Metcalf on Pittsburgh's initial depth chart that released last week, and he should get plenty of looks within the team's offense once the regular season begins.
During mandatory minicamp in June, receivers coach Zach Azzanni showed his support for Austin by declaring that he's the team's No. 2 option at the position.
"Everyone's downplaying, underplaying our group right now," Azzanni said, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski. "I love it that way. I don't want anyone looking at us anyway. It'll be good. So I think that two spot is all Calvin's. And really him and DK are such different players, there's going to be plays where he is the one guy, 'cause that's his route and vice versa, because they're so different in stature."
In 17 games last season, Austin finished with 548 yards and four touchdowns on 36 catches while adding 289 yards and a score on punt returns.
While the likes of Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller have stood out at times over the last few weeks, being without Austin once the games start counting would be a rather significant blow for the Steelers.
