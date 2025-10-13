Steelers Provide Update on Captain's Brutal Knee Injury
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided an update on the status of special teams ace and captain Miles Killebrew as the team begins its preparations amidst a short week heading into a primetime matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.
Killebrew Ruled Out vs. Bengals
Following Pittsburgh's Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Tomlin noted that Killebrew sustained a significant knee injury. He reiterated that point during his weekly press conference ahead of the team's matchup vs. Cincinnati and has already ruled the 32-year-old out for that contest.
"He's our captain, but you guys know the motto that we live by," Tomlin said. "We can certainly hurt for him as a man and as a teammate and a brother and the individual, but from a football perspective, one man's misfortune is another man's opportunity, and we certainly have some capable people. There's an expectation that others step up and fill in the gaps."
Killebrew is in his fifth season with Pittsburgh and was a Pro Bowler each of the past two years while also being named a first-team All-Pro in 2023. He recorded five tackles across 81 special teams reps this year before sustaining his injury.
How Injury Occurred
Killebrew went down on a Browns kickoff return after Pittsburgh extended its lead to 9-0 on Chris Boswell's third field goal of the game. He fell to the ground and was seen grabbing the area around his right knee as trainers arrived by his side.
Steelers players then gathered around Killebrew before the entire bench circled around him as he was further evaluated.
A trainer and Jabrill Peppers helped carry Killebrew off the field, who did not put any weight on his right leg as he left and made his way to the blue medical tent before eventually being carted to the locker room.
Field Condition at Acrisure Stadium
A lot has been made about the poor conditions on the playing surface at Acrisure Stadium, though Tomlin stated that he has "no idea" if that played a role in the occurrence of Killebrew's injury.
Aaron Rodgers addressed the topic during his postgame press conference, acknowledging that the field essentially deteriorated as the game went on while also sharing his condolences for what happened to Killebrew.
"I couldn't tell pregame, no. I just felt like it got real beat up," Rodgers said. "By the time the third quarter rolled around, that thing was really beat up, so I feel bad about what happened to Miles."
