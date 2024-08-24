Steelers QB Battle Ends
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the most exciting storylines of the NFL preseason with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields trading blows for the starting quarterback job. After three preseason games against the Detroit Lions, the Buffalo Bills, and the Houston Texans, the competition can finally be put to rest.
Steelers' Head Coach Mike Tomlin hasn't named his week one starter, but the impression is that Wilson will be under center when the team takes on the Atlanta Falcons. He missed the first preseason game with a calf injury, but was the first QB on the field against the Bills. His performance left much to be desired in his debut, going just 8/10 for 47 yards in the air.
But he needed just one series against the Lions to shake off the rust. He led the offense down the field for a touchdown on their opening drive, capped off by a 31-yard hand off to running back Cordarrelle Patterson. In one series, he was just 2/2 for 26 yards, but did plenty to show why he is in "pole position" to have the starting job.
Fields, has had a lot more game action over the course of the preseason and showed that he has plenty of upside and the capability of taking over this offense. During their opener against the Texans, Fields went 5/6 for 67 yards and really ignited the conversation surrounding the competition.
He had a long outing against the Bills the following week, playing most of the game at QB. He had his best preseason performance, going 11/17 for 92 passing yards and adding 42 rushing yards but couldn't find the endzone.
In the final preseason outing against the Lions, he finally led the Steelers to a scoring drive. He made a highlight-reel pass down the middle of the field during the drive, setting up an easy one-yard touchdown run by La'Mical Perine.
After a solid end to the preseason, the Steelers saw improvement from both of their QB's. The starting job appears firmly in the hands of Wilson, but Fields is close behind. As the team prepares to face the Falcons to open their season, the battle at quarterback can finally be put to rest.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.