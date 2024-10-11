Steelers Make QB Decision for Raiders Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 6, looking at an offense they've had for the whole season. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that while Russell Wilson is expected to be active for his first game of the year, Justin Fields will be the starter for the Steelers.
Wilson returned to practice as a full participant for the first full week this season after aggrevating his calf injury during Week 1 of practice. Since then, he's been limited, working his way back to full health before the Steelers allowed him to take any steps forward.
With a full week under his belt, Tomlin expects Wilson to be QB2 to Fields, allowing more time for Wilson to shake the "rust" off as he moves forward.
There is still no hardcore plan for the Steelers at quarterback this season as they take the position week-by-week. Fields is 3-2 as a starter but the team has dropped back-to-back loses to the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys.
Wilson was named the starter coming into the season, despite missing most of training camp. Once acclimated back into the offense, there's still a chance the Steelers go with the veteran over Fields, fulfilling their plan from the start of the year.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!