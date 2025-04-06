Steelers QB Target Drawing Patrick Mahomes Comparisons
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are scouting a number of quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but only one is drawing comparisons to the best passer in the NFL.
The Steelers spent their time on the Pro Day trail looking at several passers, including names like Texas' Quinn Ewers, Notre Dame's Riley Leanord and Ohio State's Will Howard. One name they did not attend, but who has been a name to watch, especially as of late, is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
In most mock drafts, the Steelers are targeting one of two quarterbacks in the first round. Those quarterbacks are Sanders and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. But the latest comparison, from a reliable executive, may push the needle toward the first.
Speaking at Colorado's Pro Day after watching Sanders participate, Tennessee Titans general manger Mike Borgonzi said he's seen a lot of Sanders in his former QB Patrick Mahomes.
Borgonzi joined the Titans this offseason, coming from Kansas City.
"I've seen a lot of that with Mahomes in practice," Borgonzi said.
"Shedeur threw the ball well, and we got to see him out there with Travis," Borgonzi also said. "And Travis, everything you see on film – he is one of the twitchiest athletes I've ever seen. He's impressive. It was good to see Shedeur go through the whole workout, and the two-minute drill after. It just confirms a lot of stuff you saw on tape – he can drive the deep ball, you saw that here today."
Sanders had plenty of NFL scouts on him during his Pro Day as he could be selected anywhere from the second pick in the draft to the end of the first round. If he does fall to the bottom of Day 1, the Steelers are believed to be the team to watch to acquire his talents at pick 21.
It's not a guarantee that the Steelers look quarterback with their first-round pick, but there's certainly a possibility. And if Sanders continues to gain praise and comparisons of the greats within the NFL, Pittsburgh may have a tough time passing on him if he's there at 21.
