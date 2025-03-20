Steelers Re-Sign Veteran CB
The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed a member of their cornerback room, continuing a busy offseason at the position.
Per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, James Pierre is returning to the Steelers on a one-year deal.
Last season, he made two starts and appeared in a total of 15 games while recording 23 tackles, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception.
The 28-year-old spent his collegiate career at Florida Atlantic, where he played in 39 contests spread across three seasons. Over that time, he posted 120 tackles, 15 passes defended and three interceptions.
Pierre signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He suited up for all 16 games as a rookie and made 10 tackles before starting four of the team's 17 contests in 2021, during which he logged 47 tackles along with three forced fumbles and an interception.
After appearing in a combined 33 games between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns for the Steelers while putting up 37 tackles, Pierre signed with the Washington Commanders in March 2024.
He was let go at final roster cuts in August, however, and signed to the Steelers' practice squad in September before later being promoted to the 53-man roster.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!