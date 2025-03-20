Steelers Getting Upset With Aaron Rodgers? Next Option Emerging
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers saga continues as the two sides are patiently waiting for the final resolution heading into the 2025 season.
Rodgers has shown no indication that things are starting to pick up. The 41-year-old remains quiet on his plans for the upcoming season and reportedly is still waiting for the opportunity to present itself with the Minnesota Vikings. If it doesn't, he could consider retirement, or choose between the Steelers and New York Giants.
In the meantime, the Steelers are working through their backup and long-term options. Even if Rodgers signs, he won't be in Pittsburgh longer than a season, and the Steelers need to find their next attempt at a franchise quarterback.
Many have linked them to numerous NFL Draft prospects such as Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Louisville's Tyler Shough. But maybe they have another name on their radar.
After taking Alabama's quarterback Jalen Milroe to dinner prior to his Pro Day, the team lit up the headlines for their obvious interest in his talents. While a night out with head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth isn't a guarantee to be drafted by them, Milroe's performance the next day may have been enough.
Milroe stole the show at Alabama during the Crimson Tide Pro Day, running an unofficial 4.37 40-yard day. He followed it up by saying he'd love the opportunity to play for Tomlin and the Steelers, and everyone is starting to ask if it's a real possibility he does.
