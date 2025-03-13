Chargers Sign Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Los Angeles Chargers are bringing back a familiar face signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Williams was acquired by the Steelers at the trade deadline from the New York Jets and appeared in nine games, making two starts. The 30-year-old came on hot, catching a game-winning touchdown in his first game with Pittsburgh, helping defeat the Washington Commanders.
However, afterward, things slowed down. Throughout the year, Williams struggled to catch on and become a stronger part of the offense. He finished his time in Pittsburgh with nine receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.
Williams now returns to Los Angeles where he spent the first seven years of his career. The former seventh-overall pick left LA for the first time last offseason, joining the Jets and eventually the Steelers. Now, he returns to the place where he's caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Williams will be a part of a growing wide receiver core in Los Angeles that is expected to continue looking to add names. With Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh working together, the team is reportedly an active member of the wide receiver market, trying to land help for their star quarterback.
