Steelers Release Former Undrafted Star
PITTSBURGH -- After an impressive rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, the organization is already moving on from a second-year defender. As the team goes from their expanded roster down to the 53 players they will bring into their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets, the Steelers have started the run of cuts, waives, releases and injury designations that will trim the group down to size.
One of the players the Steelers won't bring with them to MetLife Stadium in Week 1 is cornerback Beanie Bishop. The second-year, former undrafted free agent defensive back was one of the most notable players released by the organization.
For the majority of 2024, Bishop was a revelation for the Steelers' defense. In need of a slot cornerback, Bishop unexpectedly won the job out of training camp. He played in 17 games for the Steelers as a rookie, including taking home the NFL's Rookie of the Month honors in October of 2024. He recorded 45 total tackles, 30 individually, and also intercepted four passes. The highlight of his season came when he picked off now-Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice last season.
But that was then, and in 2025, Bishop could not crack his way into the top group of defensive backs. It was an extremely difficult task for the second-year corner. The organization made significant upgrades by acquiring Jalen Ramsey as their new top cornerback and signing former Super Bowl champion Darius Slay as another capable number two alongside Joey Porter Jr. With just two spots up for grabs in the secondary, Brandin Echols and Cory Trice Jr. became the front runners and earned the coaching staff's trust.
The writing was on the wall for Bishop when they sat him for the team's third and final preseason contest against the Carolina Panthers. Just a few days prior, the team's defensive coordinator Teryl Austin described how important Bishop's performance in the game was, but he didn't record a snap against the Panthers. He and offensive lineman Aiden Williams were the only reported healthy players who didn't log any time on the field in the preseason finale.
Bishop signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent after finishing his NCAA career with West Virginia University. He also played for Western Kentucky and the University of Minnesota during his collegiate career, but his final one with WVU put him on the NFL radar. Now, he may land on the Steelers' practice squad, but he also has a strong chance of ending up on another NFL roster for the 2025 season.
