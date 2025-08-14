Mike Tomlin Reveals Which Steelers Will Play vs. Buccaneers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with another opportunity for their expanded roster to make their mark. After the offense shone in their first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the same group is ready to produce another strong performance against the Bucs.
The depth of the Steelers will be heavily tested in this matchup. For the second straight week, the organization will rest a majority of its starters and veteran players. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media ahead of the Steelers and Bucs' joint practice and provided an injury and lineup update.
Tomlin informed the media that he would treat the second preseason game "very much like" the first one regarding his lineup choices. On the defensive side of the ball, they will rest starters like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Patrick Queen and the "core secondary guys," meaning Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr.
Tomlin did leave the door open for injured players to make appearances. He stated that the team would make all final decisions as close to game time on Saturday as possible, but wouldn't confirm if players like Calvin Austin III are in or out for the contest. He also named backup offensive lineman Ryan McCollum as a player who has been upgraded to limited participant and could play in his first preseason action if the next two days progress well.
With so many starters set to watch this game, it leaves another opportunity for the depth in Pittsburgh to shine. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph looked in midseason form in just one offensive series against the Jaguars' top defensive group. Third-string signal-caller Skylar Thompson will get another huge chunk of playing time as well. He carved up the backups in Jacksonville, and he has another chance to claim a 53-man roster spot with a strong performance against the Buccaneers.
The defensive side of the ball has several positions with roster battles to sort out. The last few spaces in the secondary are yet to be claimed, with players like D'Shawn Jamison, James Pierre and second-year corner Beanie Bishop battling for a roster spot. The same issue is happening at the linebacker and defensive tackle positions. With many players impressing, the task of whittling that group down to the final few for the 53-man roster is proving tougher and tougher. The next chance to make their mark and stick out is just a few days away for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
