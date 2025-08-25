Dolphins Cut Former Steelers Starter
The Miami Dolphins have let go of a former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back a day before teams are required to set their 53-man rosters on August 26.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins told veteran Mike Hilton that he was being released on Monday.
Miami signed Hilton to a one-year deal worth a base salary of $1.255 million on July 28. He played in two of the team's three preseason games this year, logging a total of 22 snaps while recording two tackles.
He'll now have a chance to land with another team in need of cornerback health, or perhaps he could find himself on the Dolphins' practice squad should he fail to secure a 53-man spot elsewhere.
There was some thought earlier in the offseason that the Steelers could look to reunite with Hilton given some uncertainty about their depth at slot corner, but with Jalen Ramsey now on the roster while Brandin Echols saw more time there as training camp and the preseason went along, there likely isn't any room left for the 31-year-old.
Hilton appeared in a total of 49 games throughout his collegiate career at Ole Miss, finishing with 226 tackles, six interceptions and four forced fumbles over that stretch.
The Steelers signed Hilton, who was an undrafted rookie at the time, to their practice squad in December 2016 after he was let go by the New England Patriots several months prior.
He'd make his first regular season appearance for the Steelers in 2017 and record two interceptions to go with 64 tackles, eight quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 16 games that season.
During the 2018 campaign, Hilton played in 15 contests and finished with 57 tackles, a sack, two fumble recoveries, eight passes defended and an interception. Over his final two campaigns with Pittsburgh in 2019 and 2020, he played in 28 games (14 starts) and recorded a combined 116 tackles, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and four interceptions.
Hilton would later sign a four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals worth $24 million ahead of the 2021 season. He emerged as a key piece of the team's defense during his time there, playing in 64 games (36 starts) and posting six interceptions with 283 tackles.
