Steelers Release Former Lions DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two corresponding moves this week, adding an inside linebacker from the Buffalo Bills and moving on from one of their own defensive backs ahead of training camp.
The team announced the signing (or re-signing) of former sixth-round pick Tyler Matakevich. The inside linebacker spent the last four years in Buffalo after spending his first round in Pittsburgh. Now, at 31 years old, he returns to the Steelers just ahead of training camp with an opportunity to make the roster.
To clear room for the move, the Steelers also announced the release of defensive back Jalen Elliott. Elliott, 26, has been an on-and-off roster member of the Steelers for the last year. First joining the group last training camp, he found himself bouncing between free agency and their practice squad throughout the season.
This year, he looked like a player who could sneak himself into a roster spot. He was one of the more eye-catching players in the secondary, but ultimately finds himself looking for a new NFL home just before training camp begins.
The undrafted safety out of Notre Dame has spent time with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Steelers. He's appeared in eight games, making one career star and recording 12 tackles.
Without Elliott, the Steelers are limiting themselves at safety. The group has their core four with Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShaun Elliott, Damontae Kazee and Miles Killebrew, but they head into camp with just Nate Meadors listed behind them.
As camp begins, moves will be made at a rapid pace. The Steelers are constantly filling holes and readjusting their 90-man roster to fit their needs and find the best 53 players ahead of the season. With the addition of Matakevich, they have another special teams ace and inside linebacker option. As for Elliott, he'll look for a new opportunity this summer, but could continue to ride the roller coaster and find himself back in Pittsburgh.
