Steelers Release Rookie OT After Head Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they waived/injured offensive tackle Gareth Warren on Tuesday after signing former Minnesota Vikings and UFL defensive lineman Kenny Willekes.
After Saturday's preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Warren was in the process of being evaluated for a concussion. He appeared to sustain his injury on Pittsburgh's final offensive play of the game, which was a Logan Woodside interception that ended up in the hands of Antonio Greer.
Warren logged a total of 22 reps for the Steelers against Tampa Bay, with 17 of those snaps coming at left tackle while the other five were spent at right tackle.
He received a strong pass blocking grade of 76.1 from Pro Football Focus for his performance, allowing no pressures over 12 opportunities. Warren's run blocking wasn't viewed as positively, though, garnering a 40.4 grade in that facet of the game.
While facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason opener on August 9, Warren saw 21 reps at right tackle and five at left tackle. He garnered a 54.7 pass blocking grade from PFF after giving up a sack while also earning a 52.5 run blocking grade.
The Steelers signed Warren as an undrafted free agent out of Lindenwood University in May after he tried out during the team's rookie minicamp.
He was named to the All-Great Lakes Valley Conference team in 2021 while starting four games. In 2022, Warren helped Lindenwood record 509.1 yards per game and was subsequently a second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference nominee as Lindenwood moved up from Division II to Division I FCS.
The 2023 campaign saw him earn a Big South-OVC Academic Team selection while also being named a CSC Academic All-District Honoree. During Warren's final year with the program in 2024, he received first-team All Conference honors before participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Pittsburgh now has 15 offensive linemen remaining on its roster before the 53-man deadline on August 26: Zach Frazier, Ryan McCollum, Steven Jones, Mason McCormick, Doug Nester, Andrus Peat, Max Scharping, Isaac Seumalo, Aiden Williams, Spencer Anderson, Calvin Anderson, Dylan Cook, Troy Fautanu, Broderick Jones and Julian Pearl.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!