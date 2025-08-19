Steelers Found Their Next WR?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers appear locked in for a wide receiver addition, and their top choice appears to be former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Gabe Davis. The team brought Davis in for a second meeting after having the 26-year-old in before the summer. Now, with just two weeks before Week 1, they seem on the verge to make a move.
The Steelers have remained interested in a wide receiver. They've called the Washington Commanders checking in on Terry McLaurin, and have shown interest in others such as Chris Olave with the New Orleans Saints and appearantly, Odell Beckham Jr., who opened up about speaking with Aaron Rodgers.
Davis wasn't many fans' first choice, but he does make sense in Pittsburgh's offense. The Steelers have a big body in DK Metcalf, but their other two starters - Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson - are more slot-capable players. So, with Davis, they'd be able to add another bigger wide receiver who's strong in run blocking and has plenty of touchdown receptions on his resume already.
Ignoring his time in Jacksonville, Davis was a growing star in Buffalo. In three of his four seasons, he caught seven touchdown passes, with his only non-seven touchdown season being six touchdowns.
If Davis is the fit, the Steelers' wide receiver search finally comes to an end. But it does bring up questions about what the final roster looks like come Week 1. Because while adding another name to the group is the move Pittsburgh seemingly wants to make, they have plenty of candidates fighting for a roster spot already.
What would the move mean for names like Scotty Miller, Robert Woods or Ben Skowronek? Does it completely eliminate the possibility of Ke'Shawn Williams or Max Hurleman making the team? And after Roc Taylor got released, there's no knowing how impressive someone has to look to remain an option.
Decisions will likely be made soon, but Pittsburgh has just under two weeks to figure it all out. That's not a lot of time to finalize a roster, but it's all the time they have. And with a new name seemingly on top of their list of candidates, it may be time to prepare for another wide receiver to end the building.
